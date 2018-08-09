Leading Off (8/9/18)

DISD Buses Hit the Road Today. 700 drivers will start practicing their bus routes today in anticipation of the DISD school year, which starts August 20. DISD’s transportation services unit only had 10 months to assemble drivers after Dallas County Schools was disbanded. Fewer than 100 bus drivers are still needed to complete the fleet.

Collapsed Irving Parking Garage Cleanup Continues. Of the six remaining cars trapped in the garage on O’Connor Ridge Boulevard, one was removed yesterday. Sections of the garage wall were also removed from the second floor. Officials said the five last cars will have to be taken out by crane.

Police Detective Mishandled Assault Cases. The Dallas detective, who hasn’t been named, is under investigation following an audit for not thoroughly investigating assault cases. The detective is now on restricted duty.

Uptown Street Will Be Named After El Fenix Founder. The City Council decided yesterday that Alamo Street from Cedar Springs to Woodall Rodgers will be renamed Miguel Martinez Way to honor the founder of El Fenix and father of Tex-Mex in Dallas.