Leading Off (8/8/18)

Managing Partner of Dallas’ Deep Space Ventures Accused of Attacking Wife. You may remember the name Stephen Hays. He was the venture capitalist who got in a legal mess after a drunken night in Vail in which he may or may not have struck a woman who then fell down some stairs. He aggressively defended himself, filing a countersuit against a civil suit and even hopping in D Mag’s comments to post videos of the incident. Well, he’s in the news again, this time for allegedly attacking his wife with a hammer.

West Nile Claims First Victim of 2018. Dallas County reported its first West Nile death of the year. The resident lived in northwest Dallas in the 75229 area code.

The Huffines Twins Go to Moscow. When people started to question Don Huffines’ presence at a roundtable in Russia, he took to Twitter to say he was there “demanding that Russia stop messing with Texas elections.” Phillip says much the same thing via his consultant (he hasn’t been on Twitter since losing the Republican primary for Texas Senate District 8).

The Dallas Man Who Changed Banking. The ATM was invented 50 years ago by a Dallas man named Donald Wetzel (there were other ATMs invented in other countries, but Don filed the first U.S. patent). Funny thing: Don’s wife, Eleanor, has never once used one.