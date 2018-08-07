Leading Off (8/7/18)

Rain Is Coming. Starting tomorrow, we’ve got six days with rain in the forecast. I don’t want you to get excited too early, but SWEET JESUS, THANK YOU.

John McCaa Is Retiring. The TV anchor has been in the biz for 42 years and worked at ABC Channel 8 since 1984. He’s hanging it up in March. Did you know he has a Ph.D.? He plans to move to the San Antonio area to be closer to in-laws, and he wants to teach at the university level. Here’s what he wrote about his decision, which he says wasn’t easy.

There’s a New Olive Garden in Oak Cliff. And I guess we are calling that progress? I suppose it is if you like unlimited breadsticks.

Sessions Allred Race Will Be Close. A nonpartisan elections newsletter out of D.C. has changed its assessment of the race between Pete Sessions and Colin Allred from “likely Republican” to “toss-up.” Whichever party you side with, whatever your politics, you need to get out there and vote.