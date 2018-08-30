Leading Off (8/30/18)

Jordan Edwards’ Stepmother on Roy Oliver’s Conviction. “Although we wanted more years, this is a start for us,” said Charmaine Edwards, Jordan’s stepmother. She said she’d hoped Oliver would get at least 25 years instead of 15. Oliver’s attorneys have started the appeals process.

DART Board Approves Cotton Belt. With a 13-0 vote, they approved the $1.1 billion rail line without the Coit and Preston stations.

Broken Gas Lines in Oak Cliff and Northwest Dallas Repaired. Construction crews broke the lines yesterday morning, and Atmos Energy made both repairs in the afternoon. No one was evacuated.