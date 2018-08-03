Leading Off (8/3/18)

Dallas Records Two Heat-Related Deaths. Two victims, 70 and 63, died of causes stemming from this summer’s high temperatures, according to Dallas County’s health department. Be careful out there.

Park Board Seems Cool With Plan to Put Fair Park in Private Hands. Things are moving along quickly with the winning bidders, but the State Fair still seems to be the 55-foot-tall grinning cowboy in the room.

Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million After January 2017 Car Crash. Ronnie Hill, a Cowboys fan, filed the lawsuit “only very reluctantly.”