Leading Off (8/28/18)

Ted Cruz Slams Beto O’Rourke at Rally in The Colony. O’Rourke has said that there is “nothing more American” than NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, and Cruz is using that statement to make hay. He released a new ad yesterday attacking that stance, and he said after the rally, “That is a view that is markedly out of step with the vast majority of Texans.”

Jurors in Jordan Edwards Case Enter Second Day of Deliberations. Roy Oliver was a cop in Balch Springs when he shot 15-year-old Edwards. He has been charged with murder. The DMN breaks down five important points that jurors are considering.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Changes Policy. After Dallas Police were slow to respond to a call from firefighters who were facing a violent situation, the fire department is changing how it handles such incidents. Dallas Fire-Rescue says it will now wait at a “safe location” for police to arrive before entering a potentially violent situation.