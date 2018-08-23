Leading Off (8/23/18)

Man Beaten by Officers in 2014 Will Be Paid $615,000. Yesterday, the Dallas City Council settled a police brutality lawsuit regarding two cops who severely beat Jon McDonald when he was handcuffed a few years ago. One of the cops had resigned, but the other is still on the force.

Arlington Will Get Driverless Cars. The city is following in Frisco’s footsteps as it approved a one-year contract with Drive.ai for the area around the baseball and football stadiums, and it’ll start October 19 with three vans.

Former TCU Employee Stole from Students. Margaret Faust pleaded guilty to taking funds from a program for low-income students in 2015. She struck a plea deal and could get up to five years in prison and a potential fine of $250,000.

People of Lakewood: Watch Out for Bats. Two bats were recently found dead in Lakewood near White Rock Lake, and they both tested positive for rabies—the first confirmed cases this year in Dallas County.