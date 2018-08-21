Leading Off (8/21/18)

$150k Earrings Go Missing. A Highland Park woman says that her 5-carat diamond earrings were stolen from her house, but the thief left behind the “other very expensive jewelry” sitting with the earrings in a dish. No word on where she left her car keys.

Tonya Couch Has to Stay in Jail. A judge ruled that the “affluenza mom” must remain behind bars. That’s where she’s been since June, when a drug test found she’d used methamphetamines, a violation of her probation.

Mavericks’ Sexual Harassment Investigation Could Soon Be Public. The DMN is reporting that the Mavs could make public the results of their internal investigation as soon as next week. Punishment from the NBA is also likely.