Leading Off (8/20/18)

Lewisville Man Accused of Fatally Beating and Stabbing a Toddler Before Being Shot. He apparently was yelling “Jesus is coming.”

Dallas Diocese Suspends Reverend Edmundo Paredes After Sexual Abuse Allegations. The former pastor at St. Cecilia Catholic Church has been under investigation since February. The local SNAP chapter criticized the diocese for not telling parishoners until this weekend. Paredes also has admitted to financial misconduct. Also also, no one knows where he is.

Driver Arrested In Bar After Hitting Woman Riding a Share Bike. That happened late Saturday night in South Dallas. Earlier, in Lake Highlands, a driver hit and killed a woman crossing the street in a wheelchair, then fled the scene.

Body Found in Creek Near McCommas Bluff Preserve. It was badly decomposed.

FC Dallas Tops Minnesota. A very nice goal from Mikey Barrios helped FCD to the win — manager Oscar Pareja’s 100th — and sole ownership of the top spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas ISD is Back in School. My son is a freshman. Sweet christmas.