Leading Off (8/16/18)

Larry Casto Calls It A Day. Why should you care that the city attorney has quit? Well, he kept Dallas from having to file for bankruptcy when it was dealing with the fire and police pension disaster, even helping find an amenable agreement between city officials, legislators, and police and firemen. He determined that privatizing Fair Park needed to be put out to bid when the mayor wanted to give to a former Hunt Oil Co. chairman. But never fear! It sure sounds like he’s going to be running for higher office.

Roy Oliver’s Trial Probably Begins Today. He’s the fired Balch Springs cop who shot dead 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as the car the teen was in drove away from a party. His attorneys have filed an emergency stay to delay it.

Dallas ISD Outperforms Suburbs. The Texas Education Agency published its grades of state school districts yesterday, and DISD got a B. That’s an 81. And it beat every single southern suburb that it’s lost kids to over the years. Next target: Collin County, which got pretty much across-the-board As. We’re coming for you, Plano.

The News Is Really Slow This Week. Here is a story about school nurses getting additional training. Here is a story about a business owner who really does not like Yelp. Here is a Curious Texas joint about crickets.

It’s Alex Macon’s Last Day. He’s got a cool new job at a certain in-flight magazine. Send him some kudos on Twitter, and make sure you fly Southwest and can read. What will his final post be? Send him as many photos of bad sidewalks as you can. He has, like, seven hours to top this masterpiece. In all seriousness, it’s a big loss for us. It’s also your gain! Because you can take his job.