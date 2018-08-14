Leading Off (8/14/18)

Lupe Valdez’s Gun Goes Missing. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department can’t locate the 9mm Beretta that was issued to Valdez when she ran the department. A report obtained by the DMN states: “It is likely that this weapon could have been stolen or misplaced during Sheriff Valdez’s moving transition.” Whether its firearms or taxes, it seems Valdez has trouble keeping track of stuff.

More Robots! The Dallas City Council might approve the use of delivery robots, presumably in downtown. They’ll take food and groceries to people. Until they get organized and slaughter us.

Cite-and-Release Isn’t Really Working. Since the cite-and-release rules were approved, in December, there have been about 1,544 marijuana possession cases in Dallas. Only about 65 of those were cite-and-release. So if your dealer uses a robot to send you weed, be careful.

Love Field Might Get a North Entrance. The idea was presented at committee yesterday. If you think it’s going to be complicated and expensive and that some neighbors might not be happy, you’re right.