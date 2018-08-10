Leading Off (8/10/18)

Voters May Finally Get To Decide on Dallas ISD Tax Increase. The school board has rejected proposals to put a 13-cent hike on the ballot in recent years, but newly elected trustee Justin Henry should be the decisive swing vote to make this thing happen.

For Sale: Newspaper Building, Never Worn. A.H. Belo is hoping to get $30 million for the old “Rock of Truth” campus once occupied by the staff of the Dallas Morning News.

Grab an Umbrella. It ought to be a rainy weekend.