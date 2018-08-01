Leading Off (8/1/18)

Roy Oliver Murder Case Will Stay in Dallas County. State District Judge Brandon Birmingham denied a defense motion yesterday to move the case of the former Balch Springs cop—who’s being tried for the 2017 shooting of Jordan Edwards—outside Dallas County. Oliver’s trial will begin August 16.

Lawsuit Against Dallas County Schools Alleges Racketeering. The committee that closed down the agency alleges they “collectively conspired to create an illegal enterprise in exchange for favorable treatment.” Former Dallas County Schools head Rick Sorrells and Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway are among the defendants.

Girl Who Was Attacked in Fort Worth Receives Heart Transplant. 13-year-old Dorika Uwimana, who had been attacked while walking to the school bus in April, got a new heart yesterday. This was her third surgery post-attack. The flow of oxygen had been cut and caused damage to her heart.

DFW Airport Getting First Whataburger. The 44-year-old airport has never had a Whataburger, but the first one is opening in Terminal E next year. All Texans, rejoice.