View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

Just How Many Mascots Does the City of Dallas Have?

Some important journalism.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner August 15, 2018 2:32 pm

Today is City Hall Selfie Day. A great opportunity to #engage the #public, to show people that while we take service seriously, hey, we have fun here, too, said somebody at Dallas City Hall this afternoon.

Nothing says fun like a mascot. And if City Hall knows anything, besides providing services that most Dallas residents are generally satisfied by, it’s mascots. I spy four in the selfie in question.

There’s Sparky the Fire Dog, the fire department’s hard-hatted Dalmatian, in the bottom right. And that green woman a few rows back, smiling vacantly under the pink hat? Why, that’s Trinity Trudy, a dragonfly, the sickly face of the city’s stormwater management department. But who’s that cheerful heart on the left? And the Joe Cool water droplet, dead center?

Most importantly, where is Captain Codey?

Related Content

Comments

  • S. Holland Murphy

    Might have to start writing as many outraged posts on the misuse of the word “selfie” as Tim does for “humbled.” Unless they were using a self timer, which would be awesome.

    • Make this your issue, Holland. I agree.

  • Dude, it should be “most important,” not “most importantly.” Maybe that kind of crap flies (see what I did?) at Southwest The Plane Magazine (or whatever it’s called), but it’s not acceptable here at D. I’m so glad you are leaving.