Introducing D Magazine’s Young Leadership Network

We’ve held two networking events in recent months, and both sold out quickly. What this signals is an enormous opportunity to bring together the best and brightest of our city well beyond a simple happy hour.

So we’re excited to introduce D Magazine’s first-ever Young Leaders Network. We’re hoping to create more opportunities for Dallas’ young professionals to connect across industries to form professional relationships and friendships that wouldn’t have happened otherwise. The six-month program includes quarterly networking events, monthly newsletters, and exclusive offerings for members.

Let’s take a look at what that means.

D’s 6-month Young Leaders Network membership includes:

Complimentary, early access to three young professionals networking and content-based events, produced by D Magazine and facilitated by Julian Leaver, the Dapper Diplomat.

Monthly newsletter with a curated list of events, exclusive invites, relevant Dallas content, business communication tips.

Private Facebook group for members to discuss Dallas news and get direct access to D Magazine leadership and staff.

Early-bird access to D Magazine events and discounted tickets.

One-Year Subscription to D Magazine and D CEO.

(A $350+ value)

Upcoming quarterly events:

SEPTEMBER

(Re)Discover Dallas: Who and What to Know About Your City Right Now

Panel and networking event featuring up-and-coming Dallas leaders who will guide you through how to plug into Dallas as a young professional.

NOVEMBER

Drink & Eat Like an Adult

Social and holiday networking tips and skills to ensure you’re the life of the party, with no regrets.

JANUARY

New Year, New Work You: Communication and Style Tips from Dallas Pros

Panel with local communication, fashion, and successful young executives about how to navigate workplace and social etiquette in Dallas.

This six-month program is limited to 150 members. Want more information? It’s right here. Head here to sign up.