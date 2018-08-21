GoFundMe Campaign Launches to Put Pressure on Coppell Cops in Jonathan Crews Case

Earlier this year, we published a story titled “Killer or Victim?,” written by Mike Mooney, about the death of Jonathan Crews. At the time of his death, in 2014, his girlfriend said that Crews shot himself. But the Crews family doubts Brenda Lazaro’s story and says that the Coppell Police Department didn’t do a good job investigating the matter. A civil trial is scheduled to begin November 27.

In the meantime, a group sympathetic to the Crews family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to pay for “a billboard demanding a proper investigation.” There’s no indication what the billboard might say, and, as of this posting, $725 has been pledged.