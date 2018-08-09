View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Dwaine Caraway Pleads Guilty to Federal Corruption Charges

The mayor pro tem is going to prison.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner August 9, 2018 9:57 am
Photo by Elizabeth Lavin

Dwaine Caraway — on his second stint on the city council and currently serving as mayor pro tem, essentially second in command at City Hall — will plead guilty to criminal conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax evasion charges. He will be going to federal prison for a term not to exceed 84 months. We will know more soon.

We will also have a post about what happens next for Caraway and the council, next steps and all of that later. I was asked to write an immediate reaction, since I’ve spent the most time with Caraway. First and foremost, riding around his district, District 4, with him for this story a few years ago.

That story is largely if not completely complimentary, and I don’t regret any of that. Not even a little. No one can say that Caraway has not fought for his constituents, time and again. He has done great work for District 4. I believe he does care for his people there, and not just for political reasons.

Which is why it is so sad to me that, as one colleague put it, he joins “a sad parade of southern Dallas politicians” —Don Hill, Al Lipscomb, and others — “who have sold out their people for so little money.” I had hoped this was not true, but I am glad it has not dragged out any further.

Now I hope that Dwaine pays his debt, gets out, and becomes the host of Come Fishin’ with Dwaine. Maybe he should have done that a long time ago.

Comments

  • Happy Bennett

    Ron Kirk seemed like a decent guy and a good mayor. What happened to him?

  • MattL1

    Wow. That happened FAST.

  • OldLakeHighlander

    “. . .sold out their people for so little money”
    So sad, so true and so often.

  • Jim Schermbeck

    I believe he does care for his people there…”. Except, you know, for voting for every polluter who ever wanted to set-up shop in South Dallas.

  • Mavdog

    “sold out…for so little money”
    That reminds me of a story a few years ago about the New Jersey politico that was found guilty of accepting a $10K bribe. A constituent was interviewed and they said the fact of accepting the bribe wasn’t a problem, as it was expected in NJ, it was the fact the politico took such a low amount that was the problem.
    Caraway must have thought he had laundered the money well enough to keep it undiscovered. Hubris at its worst. I’m confident there are some other politicians who look at Caraway’s situation and are thinking “what an amateur!”.
    At the same time thanks Dwaine for accepting your fate and not dragging this out.

  • —–
    Which is why it is so sad to me that, as one colleague put it, he joins “a sad parade of southern Dallas politicians” —Don Hill, Al Lipscomb, and others — “who have sold out their people for so little money.”
    —–

    I wonder if there is some sort of common denominator there…