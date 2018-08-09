Dwaine Caraway: ‘I Ain’t No [expletive] Sixty-Five-Hundred-Dollar Negro.’

In 2010, Steve Thompson wrote a story for the DMN about Dwaine Caraway’s suspect accounting of money he spent in the fight to stop expanded sales of beer and wine in the city. In particular, there was the matter of $6,500 that seemed hard to track down. Thompson asked Caraway about it:

Caraway said scrutinizing the money is unfair because it gives a perception that he may have taken some of it. To the contrary, he said, he ended up spending money out of his own pocket for the campaign. “It gives the perception of another African-American on the take,” Caraway said. “I ain’t no [expletive] sixty-five-hundred-dollar Negro.”

Indeed. Today the feds tell us that the figure was closer to $450,000.

I’ve seen people commenting that this plea deal appears to have come quickly. Perhaps that is because Caraway, seeing that he’d been caught in the Dallas County Schools scheme, didn’t want the feds poking around any further.