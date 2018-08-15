D Magazine Dot Com Is Hiring a New Online Managing Editor

If you’ve always wanted to write and edit stories about the city of Dallas and join the D Magazine editorial team, today’s your day. We’re looking for a new online managing editor, someone who will take great pride in filling FrontBurner with interesting stories that help illuminate what it’s like to live in this fine place that 1.3 million people call home. That includes narrative features, service packages, quick anecdotes, cogent analysis, and smart deadline reporting about anything that is of interest to our readership. It’s a fun and collaborative gig, full of opportunity.

The online ME is also in charge of scheduling the online rollout of the print pieces for D Magazine and D CEO, our business title. You’ll have a say in SEO strategy. You’ll collaborate with the digital art director and the print editors to find opportunities to add additional art or other elements that couldn’t fit in the magazine but would add value for the reader. You’ll also take part in our social media channels. As for FrontBurner, the journalism should offer readers a daily conversation about Dallas. This includes politics, urbanism, public safety—anything that an engaged Dallasite should be aware of. You’ll also work with the online editorial director (that’s me!) to develop, report, write, and edit online-only narrative and service features.

Sound up your alley? Send your résumé, cover letter, and three to five clips to [email protected].