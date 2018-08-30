Albert Black Will Step Down From Dallas Housing Authority

First Bilierae Johnson, the Dallas city secretary, said that Albert Black had to step down from his chairmanship of the DHA board because he couldn’t do that and run for mayor. Then Black was like, No, Johnson screwed up. Then Johnson said, Uh-uh, did not. You can read it all here. D Magazine has totally owned this story, being the only media outlet in town to dutifully and faithfully and, really, without any actual reporting, post the statements from both sides. And now we’ve got yet another statement. This one is from Black. While pointing out that he doesn’t have to step down, he says he is stepping down from DHA effective September 17. Here’s the full text:

Serving as Chairman of the Board of the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA) has been one of the greatest honors of my civic career. For nearly five years, I’ve worked with four outstanding commissioners and a professional management team that have been dedicated to the agency’s mission while upholding their fiduciary responsibilities. Together, we’ve positioned the agency to be a better, more resident and employee focused organization. Whereas there are always additional goals and objectives to achieve, I’m pleased with the results we’ve accomplished. DHA has a bright future and I will always be one of it’s most enthusiastic supporters.

During my tenure, the Board of Commissioners have successfully addressed a series of important matters. We have convened, communicated and executed plans, always intending to represent the agency well. Performance has been a priority as evidenced by DHA’s most recent audit report, with no financial or operational deficiencies, consistent with audits for the previous four years. Additionally, the agency recently earned a “high performer” ranking from HUD for DHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program. We closed out the development of Buckeye Commons, a property that includes attainable housing for senior residents and persons with disabilities. And we were the first housing authority in the country to work with Major League Baseball to create the Texas Rangers Youth Academy located in West Dallas, in partnership Toyota and Mercy Street.

According to state law, it is neither illegal nor a conflict of interest for me to serve as DHA’s board chairman after declaring my candidacy for Mayor of Dallas. But it has become apparent that continuing on the board of commissioners is causing politically charged, negative and undue attention to the agency. I no longer believe it is in the best interest of the organization for me to continue to serve on the board.

Effective Sep. 17, I will resign my position as chairman. Until then, I’ll work with my fellow commissioners, CEO, Troy Broussard and the agency’s General Counsel, Greg Mays to achieve an orderly transition. I look forward to witnessing DHA’s promising future. With the support of good people at all compass points of our city, it will continue providing accessible, first-class public housing to current and future residents. As a former resident (as well as my wife Gwyneith), I understand the importance of safe and secure housing for individuals and families – which is why our campaign will remain focused on this critical issue.

The executive management team and my fellow commissioners are some of the finest public servants I’ve known and I am forever thankful for the time we have served together.