You Don’t Want To Miss Best of Big D on July 25, Our Biggest Party Ever

It’s summer, which means it’s time for triple-digit temperatures and the year’s best party. Best of Big D returns on Wednesday July 25 to the Bomb Factory. And we’ve got a lot more in store for the 2018 edition.

The cost of a ticket—$65 for general admission, $103 for VIP, both of which run you less than a nice dinner and drinks out—gets you access to more than 50 restaurants and bars under one roof, a full-on concert, and a yearlong subscription to D Magazine. Plus some other goodies. A sampling of the restaurants: Uchi, Cattleack, Pappas’ Bros., Bullion, and Mot Hai Ba. All you can eat! And there’s an open bar all night! Look for more information about the food and drinks on SideDish in the coming days. You can be sure they represent the finest in all the city.

We’re particularly excited about the entertainment portion of the night. Which says a lot, because last year we had Erykah Badu grace the stage. Recent Def Jam signee Bobby Sessions is headlining a night that includes Medicine Man Revival, Sarah Jaffe, DJ Sober, Zhora, Sudie, Abraham Alexander, and 11-year-old DJ Vex and his mentor DJ Souljah. We’ve got a few surprises in store on that front, too.

New this year is our VIP ticket, which allows early entry (6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.), and access to exclusive food options and craft cocktails at the private bar inside Canton Hall, the Bomb Factory’s sister venue. You’ll also get an exclusive view of backstage and a separate entrance to skip the line.

We’re throwing this party to celebrate our annual Best of Big D feature, which will grace the cover of our August edition. By the end of it, we hope to provide a fun, engaging rundown of the best the city has to offer. And the easiest way to appreciate all of it is to come to the party and sample it.

What are you waiting for? Buy a ticket here.