White Rock Lake Still Needs Our Help

For the past few days White Rock Lake has drawn the city’s attention because it looked like 1 million gallons of Plano’s poopwater was going to flow into it. Thankfully the waste was contained upstream, and the lake today is once again open for recreational fun times (as long as you don’t get the water in one of your orifices). Everything is copacetic, right? NO! IT’S NOT!

Plano sends us more than just a periodic deluge of excreta. It also sends us silt. There’s a lot of dirt to north, and a lot of it is flying. A bunch of it makes its way south, draining through tributaries into White Rock Creek and then to the lake. It’s time once again to dredge the lake. We have to do it every 20 years or so. The last time we did it was 1998.

I took the above photo this morning at Sunset Bay, on the eastern side of the lake. Do you see what I’m talking about?