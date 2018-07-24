View Issue Subscribe

D Magazine

View Issue Subscribe

D CEO

View Issue Subscribe

D Home

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
View Gallery
Herding Cats: Mistelle Stevenson holding Calboy in her Waxahachie home-slash-Maine coon cattery. Elizabeth Lavin

Local News

This Deep Dive into a Cat Show Controversy Gets Oddly Emotional

It started out as the next Best in Show. It ended up a real life allegory starring a 'cross-dressing' Maine coon. Also, click here for cute cat pics.

By S. Holland Murphy Published in FrontBurner July 24, 2018 10:00 am

My story “The Feline Phenomenon (Or Freak),” about a male calico whose rare genes got him knocked out of Cat Fanciers’ competition, was supposed to be a cute one-pager. I figured I’d go to a cat show and write a quick “Talk of the Town”-type piece with characters worthy of a Christopher Guest movie. Sure enough, finding characters was a cinch. I wasn’t two steps into a Cat Fanciers’ event before I met a man who takes the cat show rules as seriously as Stephen Miller takes immigration policy.

But then I made the journey to the Waxahachie countryside to have a sit down with Dawntreader Texas Calboy and his owner, Mistelle Stevenson. In the hundreds of interviews I’ve conducted in my career, I can’t recall ever crying along with my subject. To my surprise, the cat story did me in. That was when Calboy’s story became a feature.

(A shoutout to my editor Kathy Wise: she said this was feature material from the beginning.)

The story went online today. There, you’ll find a cat tale with surprisingly few puns (sorry not sorry), a look at feline DNA (doubles as a decent 7th grade bio refresher), a history on Maine coons (they’re more American than apple pie), a peek inside a cattery (Elizabeth Lavin’s portraits are spectacular), and largely, a story about politics. I don’t think you’d have to squint too hard to find some parallels between Calboy’s plight and that of any marginalized humans in our society.

The one downside to not knowing what I was getting into initially is that I didn’t have a photographer accompanying me in April when I went to a Cat Fanciers’ event at a Hampton Inn in Mesquite. I did have my iPhone though, so below, some snapshots from a cat show competition.

View Gallery

Related Content

Comments

  • Kathy Wise

    I didn’t think I could love this story more. Then you did that slideshow.

  • Mavdog

    Look, I am a dog person through and through.
    But the love that cat people have with their feline companions is….real. There is a perception that cats are so aloof they don’t develop the same companionship with their owners as dogs do, but that is not true. Cats do try and be companions. Cats do care.
    Dogs still rule….