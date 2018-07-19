The Ultimate Staycation is Closer Than You Think

Locals will not have to go far this summer to transport themselves to the ultimate summer destination at the grandest resort in the Lone Star State during Gaylord Texan Resort’s 15th annual SummerFest featuring The Smurfs!

The resort features a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment including scavenger hunts, escape rooms, canvas painting, cupcake decorating, and even an interactive wizard camp! Back by popular demand, the resort will offer a series of Junior Chefs Camps led by three of Gaylord Texan’s top chefs for kids ages 8-16. During the weekends, families can experience Breakfast with The Smurfs featuring a delicious breakfast buffet, Smurfberry punch, and table visits from Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and Grouchy Smurf.

Guests staying overnight at the resort can splash into summer at Paradise Springs, the resort’s 10-acre waterpark. Paradise Springs includes a 600-foot lazy river, a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon with a 27-foot tall winding waterslide, a 25-foot long zip-line, and a multi-level, Texas-themed interactive water treehouse with three winding waterslides!

Don’t miss the fun happening now through September 3rd!