Poll: Are You a Member of the Scoot Troop?

It’s been about a week since electric share scooters hit the streets. You’ve by now at least probably seen the gadgets whizzing down sidewalks. (Which is technically illegal, but feels much safer than riding in the street.) Maybe you’ve taken one for a spin yourself. You’ve at least got an opinion on whether riding an electric scooter looks super dorky. (It does, but that’s a poll for another day.)

But today we want to take the pulse of the city on a different subject. Share scooters vs. share bikes. Which do you prefer? Which is a more effective mode of transportation? Which is more fun, riding a scooter or bike? Which is better for the city? Which looks more dorky? (It’s the scooters.) Vote below.