Leading Off (7/5/18)

Patriotic Deep Ellum Mural May Not Get Repainted. After a Dallas real estate group painted over an Elm Street mural of U.S. Marines last week, it had offered to repay the artists to create it again. But shortly after, that offer was rescinded. The artists aren’t happy about it, as well as the owner of the Green Room, whose wall the mural was painted on.

SPCA Seizes Malnourished Horses in Dallas County. Yesterday, a judge ruled to give the organization custody of the majority of the horses taken from a property. Some of the horses had open wounds, health issues, and not enough food and water. Criminal charges are expected, with animal cruelty being a felony in Texas. The SPCA will look for homes for the horses once they are in better health.

Cafe Momentum’s Chad Houser to Expand Restaurant Intern Program. He is turning a space in downtown Dallas’ Thanks-Giving Square tunnels into Cafe Momentum’s community services center. This space will give the at-risk youth he employs more resources for navigating life outside the restaurant, like a classroom and a wellness room.

Flower Mound Teen Missing from Grapevine Lake. The 19-year-old, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, fell off a sailboat and has not been found. The Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials have been searching the water.