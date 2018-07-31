Leading Off (7/31/18)

McKinney ISD Stadium Cracks Due to Water. You know that $70 million high school football stadium in McKinney with the cracks in it? They were caused in part by too much water in the concrete mix. I’ll tell the McKinney stadium contractor what I’ve told my son while mixing concrete: go slowly. You can always add more water, but you can’t take it out.

Dallas County Constables Might Be Working With ICE. There is reason to believe that constables are working with ICE to round up illegal immigrants, though they won’t talk about it. Given the political climate we live in, I will opt not to comment on this story. Let’s just move on.

Plano Bar Gives Up Liquor License. Spencer Hight got way over-served at Local Public House before he gunned down his estranged wife and seven other people at a football-watching party. Now the owners of that bar have surrendered their liquor license in an agreement with the TABC.