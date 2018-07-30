Leading Off (7/30/18)

Good News For Atmos Energy Continues. Large parts of North and Northwest Dallas had more hazardous gas leaks during the first half of 2018 than in any year since 2015.

No More Crystal Lagoon For Rowlett. 1) I don’t know what a crystal lagoon is and 2) I didn’t know Rowlett was getting one. But it’s not now.

Here is a Column About Privatizing Fair Park. I guess I don’t love that it uses a civil rights anthem as sort of a punchline. But what do I know?

FC Dallas Now Six Points Clear in the Western Conference. Michael Barrios had a hat trick after not scoring in an MLS match all season, and your boys are playing better than ever, beating Sporting KC 3-2 on the road.