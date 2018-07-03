Leading Off (7/3/18)

Jail Escapee Taunts Captors. Daniel Brown was incarcerated for theft but snuck out of the Dallas County Jail by hiding in trash compactor. He was recaptured at a Motel 6 in Grand Prairie. Oh, how sweet yet fleeting was Daniel’s freedom! Then he told Channel 11: “I couldn’t believe how easy it was. You wouldn’t think that it would be that easy … that someone could just walk out.” I wonder if Daniel is pulling for England or Columbia today and also if they show the World Cup in jail.

White Rock Lake Is Open. The 1 million gallons of Plano poopwater was contained upstream in White Rock Creek, so today they will reopen the wading area at the White Rock dog park. Everything is back to normal. After you watch Switzerland beat Sweden this morning, you can let your Labradoodle celebrate with a splash.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Sued. The Plano-based soft drinker owns Canada Dry, whose sales went up after adding “Made From Real Ginger” to its label — allegedly. People apparently thought the soda was good for them. So now Dr Pepper Snapple is facing a class-action lawsuit in California and another that was filed in Massachusetts federal court. When Harry Kane gets a hat trick today, don’t celebrate with a Canada Dry because it’s really just another sugary drink that will give you diabetes — allegedly. Instead have a Beavertown Neck Oil.

Dallas Zoo Has New Baby Gorilla. Hope and Subira had a baby on June 25, but the zoo is just now springing the news on us. This is the first gorilla born at the zoo in 20 years. It doesn’t yet have a name. But if England win the entire thing, one would think Harry Kane has to be in the running.