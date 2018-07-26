Leading Off (7/26/18)

Mavs CEO Says Police Turned Down Breakfast and Donation. The planned gesture to recognize Dallas officers yesterday morning in light of the downtown ambush two years ago was cancelled. Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall led the group that was going to bring breakfast and make a donation, but she said it was cancelled because the group also wanted to honor Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, who were killed by police the same week. “It’s unfortunate that someone is offended because we have young black men who are racially profiled and getting killed,” Marshall said.

Mavs CEO Also Says Dancers’ Uniforms Need to Change. For the upcoming NBA season, Cynthia Marshall wants dance uniforms to be less revealing and the routines to focus “on the dancers as artists.”

I-35E in Oak Cliff Will Be Shut Down This Weekend. From tomorrow night until Monday morning, the Beckley Avenue overpass will be swarmed by crews removing it—a facet of the Southern Gateway project. If you were planning to drive in that immediate area, don’t.

Sam’s Club Will Open Technology Office Downtown. The warehouse club division of Walmart is opening a technology office in the West End. This is to prepare for a new technology-forward concept that Sam’s plans to open later this year in the vacant space on Lower Greenville where Walmart previously had a Neighborhood Market.

Shooting Near Fair Park Wounds Five. The drive-by shooting happened last night in South Dallas, and the five victims were hospitalized.