Leading Off (7/24/18)

Today Won’t Be Quite as Hot. We’ve hit triple digits for 10 consecutive days, but with a little luck we might crest at only 99 today. If I have to be honest with you, I don’t like that. We’re back up over 100 starting Wednesday, so today just ruins a streak. If we’re going to do this, then let’s do this.

Dallas Cop Arrested Twice in a Month. Jerry Tames, 36, has been on the force since 2014. He was arrested July 3 on harassment and family violence charges, at which point he was put on administrative leave. But then he was arrested again yesterday on a charge of repeated violation of a protective order.

Collin County Approaches “Judicial Emergency.” Thanks to the explosive growth of the region, the 11 district judges there have crazy caseloads, and the wheels of justice are turning even slower. County commissioners will consider adding judges, but that takes a lot of time and requires approval from the Lege. Which means I’ve got time to update my résumé and get my application in.

Rangers Really Stink It Up. With scouts in attendance to see him work, Cole Hamels really sucked last night, and the Rangers wound up pitching two position players in a game for the first time in club history, as they lost 15-3. Here’s how to get folks interested in the rest of the season: this morning on The Ticket, George Dunham suggested that the Rangers sign Rafael Palmeiro, who is playing some pretty good ball with the Cleburne Railroaders. Great idea.