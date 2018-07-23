Leading Off (7/23/18)

Justice of the Peace in Garland Removed From Ballot. Brian Hutcheson, Dallas County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 in Garland, was removed from November’s ballot after it was ruled he didn’t have enough signatures —he needed 250 — on his petition. WFAA found that Hutcheson’s petition had addresses that don’t exist and people who say their name was signed without their permission.

Six Juveniles Arrested in Mesquite After Crime Spree in Oak Cliff. First they stole a black Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint. Then they surrounded a man walking home and robbed him. Then they robbed a husband and wife walking their dog. Then they robbed and assaulted a Domino’s driver. They failed to steal his vehicle and they went to Mesquite where they eventually crashed the Malibu after a chase and were apprehended.

At Least It Wasn’t 120 Degrees This Weekend. But it will be soon! And it probably already felt that hot for the very small crowd at the Rangers game.

FC Dallas Brings Home a Point in First Texas Derby Installment. Matt Hedges scored in the first minute but the Houston Dynamo equalized in the seventh, and neither team was able to score again. But your boys are still in first place in the Western Conference. Also …

Kellyn Acosta Traded to Colorado Rapids. WHAT. Acosta is from Plano and was sort of the shining example of FCD’s academy system, perhaps the best in all of MLS. Also he has already featured for the USMNT and is 23. So, this is a surprise. Sorry there are two FC Dallas items this morning, but this was warranted and I’m the boss on Mondays until like 7 or so.