Leading Off (7/20/18)

Two Bike Share Companies Pull Out of Dallas. Spin is out, but the orange bikes had essentially thrown in the towel here months ago. Ofo, the Chinese company that had supplied one of the two biggest fleets in Dallas, is bailing on most of the United States. The share bikes seem to be giving way to scooters. It’s possible that Lime, flush with a new investment from Uber, has won the Share Bike War in Dallas. But in at least one crystal ball there must be a vision of the city’s dazed residents waking up one morning a year from now with a terrible hangover, wondering where all the share bikes went. “Weren’t we, like, really heated up about these things, for months?” they’ll ask, the memory already fading, the West Coast venture capital already pouring into some new app-based mobility-focused start-up, for dockless rental pogo sticks. It will be like share bikes never even happened.

City Takes Early Edge in Battle vs. Reportedly Rowdy Ross Avenue Bars. Of the three establishments the city accused of violating neighborhood rules on nightclubs, Pilikia shut down, Pretty Diver promised to quiet down, and Republic Ranch is going to court to throw down.

Yes, the Middle of a Heat Wave Is a Great Time To Talk About Climate Change. The Dallas Morning News had the good sense to re-up this one, originally published in February, on its homepage: “Climate change to bring North Texas longer droughts, heavy rains, 120-degree temps within 25 years.” Somebody tell Delkus, and the other weathermen.