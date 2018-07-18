Leading Off (7/18/18)

Texas Instruments’ Fresh CEO is Out, Old CEO Back In. When Rich Templeton retired six weeks ago, 22-year TI veteran Brian Crutcher took his place as CEO. Yesterday, TI announced Crutcher resigned in light of code of conduct violations and Templeton is back—indefinitely.

Yesterday’s Water Rescues. An 11-year-old boy got stuck in mud trying to cross the Trinity River. A good Samaritan kept him safe until police and Fire-Rescue showed up; sounds like he’s ok. But over at Grapevine Lake, a mother jumped in the water to save her drowning teenager and now they’re both in critical condition.

Here’s What Campaign Fund Filings Show. Lupe Valdez has $222,000 in the bank as she vies for the Texas governorship; Greg Abbott has $29 mil. Filings also show Angela Paxton and Phillip Huffines have spent a combined $12 million in the Republican primary for the Collin County state Senate seat, making it the most expensive in state history.

Duncanville Man Gets 5 Years For Swindling Struggling Homeowners. While working for a housing counseling nonprofit, Javier Gonzalez convinced homeowners to give him their mortgage money, which never made it to the bank.

What It Feels Like When the Devil Yawns. The “upper high that’s settled over the region” means today and the next few will hit around 106.