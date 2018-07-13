Leading Off (7/13/18)

Man Wrongly Identified as Suspect in 2016 Attack on Dallas Police Files Lawsuit. Shortly after the fatal shooting of five officers in July 2016, Dallas police shared on social media a photo of Mark Hughes carrying a rifle and marching in the peaceful protest that preceded the killings, identifying Hughes as a suspect. The shooter was actually Micah Johnson, who was killed with a bomb delivered by a robot after a standoff with police. In a federal lawsuit against the city and the police department, Hughes alleges that he was unlawfully detained.

Dallas’ First Black Firefighter Dies at 70. Kenneth Parker, who joined the department in 1969, will be remembered as a trailblazer.

A LimeBike Electric Scooter Crash Sent a Dallas Woman to the ER. Is the Company Liable? The short answer is no. For the long answer, and more on how Kelley Mitchum crashed a scooter into the tracks of the McKinney Avenue Trolley and definitively left the Scoot Troop, you’re going to want to read the whole story.

