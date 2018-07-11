Leading Off (7/11/18)

Garland Police Shoot Man with Knives. A shirtless man waving knives, swiping at cars, and banging on storefront windows near Bass Pro Shop was shot and killed by a Garland police officer. Authorities say the suspect ignored calls to drop the weapons and instead walked toward officers. If you want to consider whether these are knives or machetes, there is a video.

Prosecutors Closing In on Crooked Candidate for Voter Fraud. The district attorney’s office may be close to nabbing a Grand Prairie political candidate and two accomplices who were behind hundreds of questionable mail-in ballots.

Dallas Job Opps. Do you have a clean record, commercial driver’s license, and the ability to keep calm during a spitball assault? The dismantling of Dallas County Schools means there are a heckuva lot of bus driver openings. Also, if you have a great restaurant or retail idea, the folks at Trinity Groves would like to hook you up with square footage. Their incubator program worked out pretty well for Kate Weiser.

Let the Scooter Accident Stories Begin. A now-purple-eyed woman hit the McKinney Avenue trolley tracks and lived to tell the rest of us about helmet usage. This won’t be the last.