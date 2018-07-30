View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Jerry Jones Is a Giant Hypocrite

I kind of hope the Cowboys go 0-16, only to make Jerry sad.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 30, 2018 1:19 pm

This morning when I was taking my son to his freshman orientation, we were discussing the circumstances in which Jerry Jones might kick a player off the Cowboys roster. He suggested that a player committing an act of terrorism might not be enough. I laughed, mostly because it was true. He presented another hypothetical: a Cowboy is accused of mass murder — does he get cut right away?

I had to get context: was there hard evidence? He said there was a photo placing the player at the scene, and also fingerprints on the murder weapon. I said in that case Jerry would probably not kick him off immediately, instead saying something like “you don’t turn your back on family” like a very old, out of shape Dom Toretto and that the team would wait until the legal process had run its course.

As it turns out, there is one scenario where a player would definitely, according to Jerry, lose his job: if he kneeled during the national anthem. Which, I have to remind everyone, is not a protest against the anthem or the troops or whatever the president and NFL owners have stated but instead a protest against police brutality.

Dale Hansen, of course, points out the extreme hypocrisy at play better than I can right here.

I’ll just add this: maybe Jerry really is Papa John Schnatter in disguise.

Related Content

Comments

  • Kneeling costs Jerry money. None of the other things do.

    • @zaccrain

      tru

  • JohnyAlamo

    The fact that you had to explain what the protest really means, bespeaks of how successful the message of kneeling is. Hint: its not. No real football fan cares about the anthem crap. They just want to watch football for the cathartic bloodletting it is. Kneel, stand, whatever. The only people who care are those that don’t care about the game or need clicks. Find a better way to protest police brutality, which is a real issue, the kneeling/anthem is not anymore and its message is now just another workers vs.bourgeoisie blah blah blah.

    • @zaccrain

      it was over until the nfl made it an issue and i had to explain it bc the owners and president willfully misrepresent it so ok

      • JohnyAlamo

        Yeah, Trump brings it up when its dead and then its news again. Way to fall for the Trump game. Hey, instead of trying to find ways of how Dallas can get some federal money to help fix our Police/Fire problems, you could maybe just focus on “Space Force” or just something Kingston tweets.

        • @zaccrain

          ok