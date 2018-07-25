View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Nightlife

Jane McGarry Touched My Leg

If this doesn't make you want to join us at the Best of Big D party tonight, then I don't know what would.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 25, 2018 2:05 pm

This video from earlier today is offered without comment. Except that I need more sleep. And more hair. And that Jane McGarry clearly has a thing for me. And that raw selvage is a look I’m still struggling to pull off. And that my ironic use of the word “crunk” maybe wasn’t executed flawlessly. And …


Comments

  • Sam Merten

    Clearly she does have a thing for you. Why did you feel compelled to bring your glasses and play with them during the interview? On a more important note…

    Best fried chicken: Brick & Bones
    Best BBQ: The Slow Bone
    Best burger: Off-Site Kitchen, Neighborhood Services, The Grape or any of another dozen places that are better than Wheelhouse, which is decent but far from the best.

  • Chris Ullom

    You should post this to #MeToo

  • MattL1

    I’m guessing the touches were more of a “please calm down and stop fidgeting with your damn glasses” thing.

  • topham

    I’ve heard that Bobby Sessions is 2018’s Snoopy Dogg.