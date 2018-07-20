View Issue Subscribe

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 6

Back with another one of those walk blockin' streets.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner July 20, 2018 8:45 am

Proving it’s not just developers and their contractors who make sidewalks in Dallas vanish, an ambulatory reader sends in this photo under the subject line “Henderson Hates Pedestrians,” asking, “Why does the sidewalk turn into three parallel parking spots for a bar on Henderson? Does City of Dallas want pedestrians in the street?”

Courtesy photo

Fair questions to which I have no answer. Other questions: Where do sidewalks go when they die? Is there a Sidewalk Heaven?

It’s also worth noting that Henderson Avenue was, for the better part of the last three years, riddled with enough potholes to give you a concussion from your head hitting the roof of the car. So you could contend that Henderson Hates Drivers, Too.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected] For more in this series, go here.

  • MattL1

    Oh man, those spaces have been there since the old Vickery Park days. I always wondered how they could do that. I’m guessing they were necessary for compliance with the parking requirements.