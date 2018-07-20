Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 6

Proving it’s not just developers and their contractors who make sidewalks in Dallas vanish, an ambulatory reader sends in this photo under the subject line “Henderson Hates Pedestrians,” asking, “Why does the sidewalk turn into three parallel parking spots for a bar on Henderson? Does City of Dallas want pedestrians in the street?”

Fair questions to which I have no answer. Other questions: Where do sidewalks go when they die? Is there a Sidewalk Heaven?

It’s also worth noting that Henderson Avenue was, for the better part of the last three years, riddled with enough potholes to give you a concussion from your head hitting the roof of the car. So you could contend that Henderson Hates Drivers, Too.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected] For more in this series, go here.