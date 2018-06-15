Travel
Weekend Getaways Update: San Antonio Celebrates Its Tricentennial
Tapas, flamenco, and vino. Olé!
In this month’s issue, we feature 10 weekend getaways from as close as Bridgeport (where you can sleep in safari-style accommodations overlooking the lion enclosure at a big cat rescue) to as far as Marfa (where you can stay in a 19th-century fort and explore Native American rock pictographs).
Last year’s travel issue included the Pearl Brewery district in San Antonio, a historic neighborhood that has become a culinary destination. But this summer may be the better time to head south. To celebrate its ties to Spain, the city is launching Olé, San Antonio, a summer-long celebration of food, dance, and art. Here’s a taste:
JUNE 21
Dia Mundial de la Tapa: Dia Mundial de la Tapa (World Tapas Day) is recognized in Spain and will launch Olé’s culinary pillar—Gastronomy. Pearl invites 10 critically acclaimed chefs (many with Michelin stars to their name) from 10 different regions of Spain (including Valencia, Madrid, Tenerife, Sevilla) to develop a unique tapa reflective of the ingredients, preparation techniques, and traditions of their region. With this event, San Antonio will be the first city in America recognized by Spain as an official Capital of Tapas.
JUNE 26
Intercambio Dinner Series – Chefs Patxi Zumarraga and Steve McHugh: Chef Steve McHugh (three-time James Beard finalist) of San Antonio’s Cured hosts Chef Patxi Zumarraga (Fismuler with locations in Madrid and Barcelona), a leader in the Slow Food movement, which prizes “good, clean, and fair” sourced food. McHugh and Zumarraga will co-create a prix fixe menu with Spanish wine pairings for an exclusive number of guests.
JULY 8
Flamenco Tablao – Carlos Rodriguez and Chef Johnny Hernandez: Pearl Stable will be transformed into a Spanish-inspired “tablao” to showcase dynamic entertainment and great culinary fare. Madrid is home to renowned flamenco tablaos including Café de Chinitas and Casa Patas. Famed Spanish dancer, choreographer, artistic director, and co-founder of Nueva Ballet Español, Carlos Rodriguez, will perform along with his eight-person company of musicians and dancers, Bendita, which blends original live flamenco music with Spanish dance styles ranging from Fandangos to Rumbas. San Antonio star chef Johnny Hernandez will create a dinner worthy of the occasion, complete with a Paella cooking demonstration, which includes passed Spanish tapas, and a selection of gourmet paellas.
AUGUST 1
Intercambio Dinner Series – Chefs Julio Fernandez Quintero and Tim Rattray: Tim Rattray of San Antonio’s top place for BBQ, The Granary, hosts Michelin-starred Julio Fernandez Quintero (Abantal in Seville), a leader in contemporary Andaluz cuisine. Quientro and Rattray will co-create a prix fix menu with Spanish wine pairings for an exclusive number of guests.
Comments