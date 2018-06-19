This Man Will Mow Your Lawn for Free Today in Dallas

The country’s most charitable lawn service is in town today. Rodney Smith Jr., a native Bermudan who founded his Raising Men Lawn Care Service in Alabama several years ago, has made it his life’s work to mow the lawns of the elderly, the disabled, veterans, and single mothers, free of charge. He’s now about midway through a journey to mow lawns in all 50 states. It’s all very kind and heartwarming.

So if you know anyone who meets the criteria and could benefit from Smith’s lawn service, he’s open to suggestions:

Smith is also open to volunteers willing to mow some lawns today. You already missed the morning meet-up, but keep an eye on his Facebook page, where Smith says he’ll post another gathering location early this evening.