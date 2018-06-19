Things To Do In Dallas This Week: June 19-21

Tuesday, June 19

The Dallas Juneteenth Celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center gathers families for music and dance performances, educational sessions, and craft-making to mark the end of slavery in the United States, but it’s also a one-stop shop for planning the rest of the summer in the same spirit. Nonprofits set up booths where people can learn about community events and social services, and local vendors get the community acquainted with new snacks and wares by area makers. The festivities last from 3 to 7 p.m.

Jazz night at the Bearded Monk throws focus on the Monk.

The post-apocalyptic fantasy Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo (2012) screens at The Modern in Fort Worth with a group discussion afterward.

Wednesday, June 20

Clemantine Wamariya survived the 1994 Rwandan genocide as a six-year-old and wrote about hugging the path to asylum in the United States with her 15-year-old sister in The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After. She’s at the Dallas Museum of Art to talk about the book.

Ed Barr‘s family carved out time to enjoy some new rituals together after his father was diagnosed with cancer. Unnatural Objects explores the artist’s experience with totems of found objects; you can see it at Fort Worth Community Arts Center where Barr speaks tonight at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 21

Texas ratified the 19th amendment 99 years ago, granting women the right to vote. Melissa Prycer, the Executive Director of Dallas Heritage Village, explores how the Woman Suffrage movement manifested in Dallas and Texas as an adjacent pop-up exhibit teaches attendees nearby. It all happens at Fair Park’s Hall of State.