Poll: Who Was the Second Best Player on the Mavs 2011 Championship Team?

Seven years ago today, the Mavericks beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning Dallas and Dirk Nowitzki their first championship. Some other guys also walked out of there with a ring, and it is to those guys that we now turn.

For this convergence of Hot Sports Take Tuesday and Time Travel Tuesday, we pose the question: Who was the second best player on that 2011 Mavericks team? Define “best” however you want. Most valuable, most fun to watch, best nickname, best neck tattoo of Abraham Lincoln. There are no rules. Except to click on one of the little circles next to a name below. Thanks.