New EarBurner: Preservation Boss Katherine Seale

In many ways, Dallas has Katherine Seale to thank for its relatively newfound interest in preservation. The former head of Preservation Dallas and the current chair of the Landmark Commission has spent years helping the city understand the importance that old buildings bring to a sense of place. That, when it makes sense, preservation is actually a public good. And when the public buys in, developers seem more likely to listen.

There’s the Meadows Building, near Central and Lovers, a mid-century modern treasure that will soon house the Dallas outpost of architecture firm Gensler. It wasn’t long ago that the Chicago company that bought the Meadows was contemplating tearing down part of it. Seale has helped preserve old homes and hotels and office towers and theaters. She’s helped the city approve a 45-day waiting period for developers who plan to tear down a building within downtown and parts of North Oak Cliff.

She came on EarBurner to share some of these stories. As chair of the Landmark Commission, 90 percent of its monthly cases are about buildings that are already designated—folks in North Oak Cliff wanting to build a carport, things like that. The other 10 percent is where it gets extra interesting; where should the city employ protective zoning changes? Can the commission move fast enough to save the Lakewood Theater after residents spotted some of its chairs in a Dumpster? (It can and did.) What about that old blue house in the Cedars that’s owned by Spectrum? Can it be moved? (It can.)

It’s an interesting chat. Show notes after the jump.

