Leading Off (6/6/18)

Story on Chief Hall’s Past Slap Pops Up. Via WFAA: During the hiring process, Hall disclosed to city manager T.C. Broadnax that she had once slapped her cheating boyfriend. She is “not proud” of how she handled the situation. Her chief of staff, Thomas Taylor, also had a slapping incident in his past, which occurred back in 2002 during an argument with the mother of his daughter. Before he was hired, that same woman told a Dallas background investigator that Taylor was “stable, solid, and a great fit for the position.”

Woman Kills Husband After Cat Beating. A Dallas woman says she shot her husband out of fear after he severely beat her cat. Now under the care of the SPCA, Smoky is recovering from broken ribs and a broken jaw.

Rangers Release Tim Lincecum. The two-time Cy Young winner was signed on March 7, but the team decided the bullpen didn’t need him.

Miss Texas Sticking with Swimsuits. Miss America has nixed the swimsuit competition, but—good news—judges for the Miss Texas Scholarship Pageant will still be able to ogle girls’ gams to decide which one deserves college tuition at the Eisemann Center later this month. Stand strong girls (and suck in!).