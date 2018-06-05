Leading Off (6/5/18)

Richardson Minister Attacks Isms. Pulpit minister Shelton Gibbs III stood behind the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ’s flier that was distributed in the neighborhood and included Islamism, pessimism, materialism, Judaism, liberalism, Atheism, alcoholism, and emotionalism in a list of “Dangerous !sms” (exclamation mark theirs).

SWAT Resolves Standoff With Armed Man in Truck. After a 5-hour standoff yesterday near Midway Road and the Addison Airport, Carrollton police arrested Brian Joedale Woolard, who had been holed up in his truck, apparently trying to avoid an outstanding warrant for family violence assault.

A Neighborhood Football Game Erupts in Gunfire. During a Sunday night football game at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center near Fair Park, shoving turned to shots as one man opened fire on the crowd and then others returned the favor. Five people were hit, including a pregnant woman who was critically injured (her baby is OK).

Fabio to Succeed Jaap. The Grammy-winning Fabio Luisi, whose side gig is developing perfumes that smell like taking your dog for a morning walk in Central Park, will replace Jaap van Zweden as the DSO’s new music director. But the transition will take a while. The guy’s popular.

Warren Buffet Pays Something Shy of $100 Million for Ebby Halliday Realtors. The details are secret, but the little house on the corner of Preston and Northwest Highway was not part of the deal. That remains in the hands of the Ebby Halliday Foundation.