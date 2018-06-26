Leading Off (6/26/18)

Police Pursuit Ends in Fatal Shooting. Mesquite police responding to a report of a “suspicious person” gave chase Monday afternoon when a man fled from officers, driving west on I-635. After crashing his car on the highway near Garland Road, the man took off on foot, and struggled with a Mesquite cop in a parking lot near Samuell-Garland Park in Lake Highlands, where he was shot as other officers arrived. The man, whom police had not named as of late Monday night, died at the hospital.

The Little-Watched Heart of Dallas Bowl Will Continue. The City Council, which earlier rejected a plan to pay $800,000 over two years for ESPN to continue the December game at the Cotton Bowl, may be more amenable to the idea of paying $300,000 in that same time frame, with another $400,000 coming from the hotel-funded Tourism Public Improvement District. At best, only about 20,000 people saw the 6-6 University of Utah Utes play the 7-5 West Virginia University Mountaineers in the Heart of Dallas Bowl last year. But every one of those 20,000 people went on to start a college bowl game. Or something like that.

“Dallas Police Weighing Deep Ellum Traffic Solutions.” There isn’t really anything in this story to support the idea that police are, in fact, weighing Deep Ellum traffic solutions, but they might be, and they probably should be weighing whether to shut down parts of Elm and Main to car traffic after midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Fewer cars in the street, fewer people falling off the roofs of cars in the street.