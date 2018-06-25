Leading Off (6/25/18)

Vinnie Paul Dead at 54. The Pantera drummer and co-owner of The Clubhouse died in his sleep at his Las Vegas home over the weekend. He will be buried in Arlington between his mother and his brother “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, who was shot and killed onstage in 2004.

Imam Omar Suleiman’s Photo from the Border Goes Viral. He went to the Ursula Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen with an interfaith coalition to try to inspect the facility and see if children were visible. The group saw children leaving on a bus. “We just surrounded the bus, and for me — I saw one of the kids put their hand on the window and I put my hand on the window,” he told NBC. “I saw some of the children crying, and I started blowing kisses to the children.” Since he’s 6-foot-5, Suleiman was the only one who could touch the windows.

Lupe Valdez Pays Her Overdue Property Taxes. If she hadn’t gotten it done by July, it would have gone to collections and that probably would have a bit of a problem on the campaign trail. I wouldn’t have guessed she owns 15 properties. But I am sometimes a bad guesser.

FC Dallas Plays Worst Game of the Season. Not really arguable, since they lost 3-0 to a Red Bulls squad that was down to 10 men for an hour. But the team is still in second place in the Western Conference.