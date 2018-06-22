Leading Off (6/22/18)

More Good News Out of Dallas ISD. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, after Justin Henry was sworn in as the newest trustee, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that next year the district expects to have only three schools on the state’s dreaded “improvement required” list, a marked turnaround from the situation in 2013-14, when 43 schools were on that list.

Dallas Survived the High Five Shutdown of 2018. Five levels of highways were not enough to prevent “chaos” after a tanker truck overturned on the interchange Thursday. Maybe there’s a lesson here. Maybe there’s not. Did you see the guy who waded out of the gridlock to get some Whataburger and then walked back to his car? What did he eat, huh?

Luka Doncic Is a Dallas Maverick. The Mavs traded with Atlanta to get the 6’7 Slovenian in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, which, in my analysis, sounds pretty swell. Let’s watch some highlights.