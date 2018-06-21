Leading Off (6/21/18)

Former Mayor Pro Tem John Loza Dies Unexpectedly. Loza, a lawyer and former councilman, was found unresponsive by his husband David Hill on Tuesday night. The medical examiner had not determined a cause of death yesterday afternoon, but he was diabetic and had previously suffered from esophageal varices, enlarged veins that block normal blood flow in the tube connecting the stomach to the throat. Hill said it looked as though Loza had thrown up a large amount of blood. I did not personally know Loza, but he did email me years ago, after my failed bid for mayor of Dallas, encouraging me to try again for political office someday. Maybe I will.

NBA DRAFT DAY. Here are some potential scenarios for your Mavs, but honestly if you want the up-to-date news, my advice is to start DMing Eric Celeste on Twitter. Here is a live look at Eric in his war room. My take? I’ve been busy. But my hopes, in order: they pull off a trade up and land Luka Doncic (long-ish shot); they stay put and end up with Mo Bamba (Eric and I mildly disagree on this); they trick Grayson Allen into thinking they’re going to pick him and then they don’t and he melts down pretty hard on live TV; I get a draft tweet that goes viral but it has a weird typo in it and a confused Jay Bilas has to read it over the air as is. That’s it. I have no other hopes regarding the draft or anything else really. Just kidding. I have lots of hope. Don’t let my mean mug fool you.

Every Kid Who Attends Mayor’s Back to School Fair Eligible For Free School Supplies. It’s a change from previous years, when it was only open to kids who met federal poverty guidelines.